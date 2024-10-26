Austin Peay State University Football’s Defense Makes Big Plays, Drops Homecoming Game to Tarleton State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s football team intercepted No. 8 Tarleton State three times; however, the Governors dropped a 27-17 United Athletic Conference contest Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay’s (3-5, 2-3 UAC) defense forced a turnover on downs on the game’s opening drive and answered with a career-long 53-yard Carson Smith field goal for the day’s first points.

Tarleton State (7-1, 4-0 UAC) drove within the APSU 25-yard line on its opening drive of the second quarter until Jesse Johnson III intercepted Victor Gabalis, returned the ball to the TSU 25-yard line where a Texans’ wider receiver punched the ball out. The loose ball was recovered by a trailing Jaden Lyles, who scooped the ball and returned it to the TSU 13-yard line.

Romon Copeland Jr. and the offense took advantage of the short field, with the wide receiver scoring his second rushing touchdown of the season on a jet sweep from two yards out to give the Govs a 10-7 lead five minutes into the second period.

The Texans answered Copeland Jr.’s score with a quick-strike, 75-yard touchdown on their next play from scrimmage. They then extended the lead to 10 points on a last-second field goal to end the first half.

After an APSU giveaway on its opening possession of the third quarter, Jaden Lyles picked up his first interception of the season on the Texans’ second play of the drive, setting APSU up for a 60-yard, game-tying drive that was capped off by a La’Vell Wright two-yard touchdown run on a direct snap.

After regaining the advantage on a 23-yard field goal late in the third quarter, TSU scored the day’s final touchdown three minutes into the fourth quarter after gaining possession from a Govs’ fumble.

Austin Peay State University was unable to come back following the Texans’ field goal after going 0-3 on fourth-down conversions in the final quarter.

Austin Smith went 21-of-38 for 255 yards through the air. Jaden Barnes led the Governors with 110 receiving yards, while Romon Copeland Jr. paced APSU with seven receptions in addition to his 73 yards.

La’Vell Wright led the APSU Govs in rushing with 28 yards, while both he and Copeland Jr. scored on the ground.



Defensively, Jaden Lyles posted a game-high 13 tackles, while also tallying an interception and quarterback hurry. Bo Spearmen led the Govs with 2.5 tackles for loss.



Tarleton State’s Victor Gabals went 17-of-30 through the air and rushed three times for 29 yards. Kayvon Britten led the Texans with 106 rushing yards on 30 carries.



Brandon Tolbert led TSU in tackles (eight) and tackles for loss (two), while Devin Sterling finished second on the team in tackles and tackles for loss with seven and 1.5, respectively.

Scoring Summary

APSU 3, TSU 0 – 8 plays, 37 yards, 4:34

After taking over on its 30-yard line following a fourth-down stop, Austin Peay State University gained 15 yards on the drive’s opening play following a Tarleton State personal foul. A nine-yard pass from Austin Smith to Jaden Barnes on third-and-three set the Govs at the TSU 42. After gaining six yards on the next three plays, Carson Smith scored the day’s first points on a 53-yard field goal.

APSU 3, TSU 7 – 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:42

Following the APSU Govs’ game-opening field goal, Tarleton State ran the ball on back-to-back plays for no gain, before quarterback Victor Gabalis completed a 12-yard pass on third down. The Texans advanced into Governors’ territory on a defensive pass interference and gained 21 yards on the following three plays before TSU running back Kayvon Britten rushed in for a two-yard touchdown.

APSU 10, TSU 7 – 5 plays, 13 yards, 2:47

The Governors took over on the Tarleton State 13-yard line following a Jesse Johnson III interception and Jaden Lyles fumble recovery on the pick. Austin Smith found Jaden Barnes for nine yards on the second play of the drive before La’Vell Wright took a direct snap two yards on a fourth-and-one. Romon Copeland Jr. capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep, regaining the lead for Austin Peay State University.

APSU 10, TSU 14 – 1 play, 75 yards, 0:11

Victor Gabalis connected with wide receiver Darius Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Texans’ first play from scrimmage following the Austin Peay touchdown.

APSU 10, TSU 17 – 7 plays, 48 yards, 1:37

The Texans took over on the Austin Peay 49-yard line with 1:37 remaining in the first half and advanced to the Austin Peay one-yard line following a 30-yard pass on the penultimate offensive play of the drive. After an incomplete pass with three seconds remaining, Tarleton State connected on an 18-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

APSU 17, TSU 17 – 6 plays, 60 yards, 2:16

A Jaden Lyles’ interception gave Austin Peay State University field position at TSU’s 40-yard line. Austin Peay used a 21-yard reception by Corey Richardson and a 25-yard catch by Romon Copeland Jr. to move the ball inside the Texan’s five-yard line. Following an incomplete pass and a two-yard rush by O’Shaan Allison, La’Vell Wright took a direct snap into the endzone from two yards out to tie the game.

APSU 17, TSU 20 – 13 plays, 59, 5:35

Kayvon Britten rushed seven times for 38 yards following Wright’s touchdown, including a pair of carries for 14 yards on the opening two plays of the drive. After a 14-yard reception by TSU’s Benjamin Omayebu, Britten ran the ball on four-straight plays before the Texans connected on a 23-yard field goal to regain the lead.

APSU 17, TSU 27 – 4 plays, 69 yards, 1:53

Following an Austin Peay State University fumble, the Texans took four plays to march 69 yards, with the drive capped off by an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Braelon Bridges.

