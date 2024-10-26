City of Clarksville Balances Growth with Green Spaces, Celebrates Arbor Day Recognition

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has been named a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 35th year in a row, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest development.

In addition to this achievement, The Arbor Day Foundation further recognized Clarksville with the Tree City USA Growth Award for the 19th year in a row in honor of the city’s continued dedication to environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care.

The City of Clarksville recognized the occasion with a tree-planting ceremony at Clarksville High School. The event featured a presentation of awards, the planting of a red oak tree, and a proclamation by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts designating October 22nd as Arbor Day in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Joining in the celebration were the Clarksville High School Future Farmers of America.

“The Tree City USA award is proof our city is on the right track in our commitment to being good environmental stewards. While our growth has had an impact, we remain vigilant in balancing the need for additional housing and development with ensuring we remain a Tree City USA,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

What is Tree City USA?

Clarksville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: establishing a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.