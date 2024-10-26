From 1971 to Present: Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions Rivalry Revisited Ahead of Sunday Matchup

Nashville, TN – This week’s Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions matchup is the 14th all-time meeting between the Titans and Lions. In the 13 previous bouts with the Lions, the Titans built a 10-3 advantage, including wins in the last six matchups. The last time the Lions were victorious over the Titans/Oilers was 1995.

Most recently, the Lions visited Nissan Stadium on December 20th, 2020.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, guiding the Titans to a 46-25 win. Derrick Henry added 147 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The last time the Titans visited the Lions was September 18th, 2016.

Marcus Mariota led the Tennessee Titans back from a 15-3 deficit in the second half, completing a nine-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Andre Johnson with 1:13 on remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter. The touchdown provided a 16-15 victory.

In Week 3 of 2012, the Titans defeated the Lions 44-41 in overtime and in the process became the first team in NFL history to score five touchdowns of at least 60 yards in a game. Their touchdowns included Tommie Campbell’s 65-yard punt return, Jared Cook’s 61-yard reception, Darius Reynaud’s 105-yard kickoff return, Nate Washington’s 71-yard reception and Alterraun Verner’s 72-yard fumble return. The Titans’ three total return touchdowns tied a franchise record.

There have been two meetings between the two franchises in Detroit on Thanksgiving. The last occasion was 2008, when the Titans made their first appearance at Ford Field, which opened in 2002. The Tennessee Titans rushed for 292 yards and won by a final score of 47-10. Running backs Chris Johnson (125 yards) and LenDale White (106 yards) combined for 231 of the club’s yards on the ground. Prior to 2008, the Oilers earned a 24-21 Thanksgiving victory at Detroit on November 26th, 1992.

The Oilers first encountered the Lions one season after the 1970 merger between the American Football League and the National Football League. The Lions prevailed at the Astrodome by a final score of 31-7 on October 17th, 1971.

Most Recent Games

2004 Week 17 • Jan. 2, 2005 • Lions 19 at TITANS 24

Linebacker Keith Bulluck puts up the first points of the day, forcing Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington to fumble and returning the ball 39 yards for a touchdown. Billy Volek finds Drew Bennett for a 32-yard score to give Tennessee a 14-10 lead at halftime. Detroit battles back from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 17-yard touchdown from Harrington to Roy Williams but fails on the two-point conversion attempt.

With less than two minutes to play, safety Donnie Nickey breaks up a critical fourth-down pass attempt from Harrington, ending Detroit’s comeback on the Tennessee 16-yard-line.

2008 Week 13 • Nov. 27, 2008 • TITANS 47 at Lions 10

Chris Johnson and LenDale White lead the Tennessee Titans on the ground, each eclipsing the 100-yard mark and adding two scores apiece in a Thanksgiving Day victory. Defensive end Dave Ball scores on a 15-yard interception return in the first quarter. Kicker Rob Bironas goes a perfect four-for-four on field goals (49, 41, 45, 43 yards) in the second half to stretch the lead. The Tennessee Titans defense stifles the Lions, holding them to 154 total yards, forcing three turnovers, tallying four sacks and not allowing a third-down conversion all game.

2012 Week 3 • Sept. 23, 2012 • Lions 41 at TITANS 44 (OT)

The Tennessee Titans survive in overtime after allowing two touchdowns in the final 18 seconds of regulation, including a Hail Mary touchdown from Shaun Hill to Titus Young. The Titans become the first team in NFL history to score five touchdowns of 60 yards or longer, reaching the end zone on a punt return by Tommie Campbell, a kickoff return by Darius Reynaud, a fumble return by Alterraun Verner and two touchdown passes by Jake Locker.

Locker passed for 378 yards, while Hill and starter Matthew Stafford combined for 450. Rob Bironas kicks a 26-yarder in overtime, and the Titans defense follows with a fourth-down stop from their own seven-yard line.

2016 Week 2 • Sept. 18, 2016 • TITANS 16 at Lions 15

Marcus Mariota leads a game-winning, 13-play, 83-yard drive, culminating with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Andre Johnson on fourth down with less than two minutes remaining. The Titans overcome a 15-3 deficit in the second half.

The two teams combine for 29 penalties, including 17 by the Lions. Perrish Cox seals the victory by intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass with less than 30 seconds remaining.

2020 Week 15 • Dec. 20, 2020 • Lions 25 at TITANS 46

The Tennessee Titans score touchdowns on their first three possessions and score 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. Ryan Tannehill (145.8 passer rating) out-duels Matthew Stafford, recording his first career game with five total touchdowns—three passing and two rushing. His passing day includes a 75-yard touchdown to Corey Davis (four receptions for 110 yards).

Derrick Henry rushes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Tennessee Titans get three total takeaways, including a key fumble recovery by linebacker Will Compton near the goal line in the second quarter.