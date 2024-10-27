Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast: Mild Temperatures and Late-Week Showers Expected

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect mild daytime temperatures and mostly sunny skies through midweek, with a mix of clouds during the evenings.

Starting Thursday, conditions take a wetter turn with showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, bringing cooler temperatures by week’s end.

Sunday will start partly sunny, gradually turning clear with a high near 70 degrees as the northeast wind continues.

By Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear, with lows dipping to around 43 degrees and calm conditions.

Monday morning may bring some patchy fog before 8:00am, but the day will soon clear, becoming sunny with a high near 80 degrees. A light southeast wind will shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy and mild Monday night, with a low around 60 degrees and gusty south-southeast winds up to 20 mph.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures near 82 degrees are expected Tuesday as a south wind picks up to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 61 degrees and continued gusty conditions from the south-southeast at up to 20 mph.

Wednesday remains sunny and warm, with highs near 82 degrees and a brisk south wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 1:00am under partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with temperatures dropping to around 64 degrees and continued gusty winds.

By Thursday, showers are likely throughout the day, with an increased chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high near 74 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures dropping to around 48 degrees.

The week’s forecast suggests mild conditions with sunny skies early on, gradually transitioning to unsettled weather as showers and thunderstorms approach Thursday. Cooler nighttime lows by the end of the week may signal the arrival of autumn’s chill.