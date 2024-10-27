Curtis Johnson Reflects on Two Decades of Service at Montgomery County Republican Women’s Event

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Republican Women’s Club had a very special guest at their recent monthly luncheon at the Tanglewood House on Madison Street, retiring Tennessee State Representative Curtis Johnson.

MCRW President Tina Englen welcomed everyone to the event and, after lunch, invited Johnson to the podium to make a few remarks. “I’ve served as State Representative for District 68 for the last 20 years,” Johnson began. “We’ve accomplished a lot. Crime in our state has steadily declined since 2009. Last year we achieved the lowest overall crime rate in this century. Statewide, we’ve had a net increase of private sector jobs by 475,000 over the last ten years. In May 2024, we reached a record-low unemployment rate of 3%.

“We have passed 45 separate tax cuts since 2015, totaling more than $3.3 billion in savings for Tennesseans. All, while continuing to make historic investments in transportation and education. I’m also proud of the legislation I’ve been able to pass to help our Veterans. It matters who governs.

“Over the decades, we’ve been able to accomplish a lot, but what I cherish the most is being able to serve as your State Representative. God bless you, our state, and our nation. Thank you.”

Photo Gallery