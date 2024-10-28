Austin Peay State University’s innovative banking program Banking on Govs celebrates first graduates

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is celebrating a milestone as Lesly Moreno and Piper Conditt have become the first students to complete its innovative Banking on Govs program.
Launched in the Summer 2023 semester in partnership with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association, the program offers hands-on experience with banking operations and industry professionals.
Moreno and Conditt said the experience of working through the program allowed them to better understand banking operations as Tennessee’s next generation of banking professionals.
“It has greatly inspired me in the sense that I know I’m capable of giving more than I thought,” Moreno said. “The first day of banking school was so intense as Piper and I were the only university students there, and others might not have taken us seriously, but we put in the effort and got stuff done.”
“The Banking on Govs program truly sets Austin Peay State University apart from other universities,” she said. “No other school currently offers this type of opportunity, and being at the forefront of such a groundbreaking initiative has been an incredible experience.”
Program Highlights
One of the duo’s favorite program highlights included a banking simulation, which Conditt credits for further developing her strategic thinking skills.
“I learned more about how banks effectively navigate competition, leverage technological advancements, and adapt to changing customer preferences,” Conditt said. Moreno added that the experience made her realize how much goes into executive decision-making and the associated risks.
A particularly proud moment for the two came during a group exercise.
“My team was recognized as the most improved in our banking simulation,” Conditt said. “Seeing our hard work pay off and being acknowledged for our improvement was incredibly rewarding. It reinforced my confidence in my abilities and my commitment to pursuing a career in the finance sector.”
In addition to sharpening the students’ practical skills, Banking on Govs offered built-in networking opportunities that added to their experience.
“Networking with bankers with different roles was invaluable,” Moreno said. “Great friendships and connections were made with people who care about their jobs.”
Student Experience
The Banking on Govs program’s practical exposure, combined with their finance coursework at Austin Peay State University, has equipped Conditt and Moreno with a robust skill set for their future careers in banking.
Both students praised their time at Austin Peay State University: Conditt emphasized how the university encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone, while Moreno appreciated the life lessons from her professors.
“They have contributed to helping me become a better person, always keeping in mind that I need to have a work-life balance and help the community,” Moreno said.
The mentorship and guidance from F&M Bank professionals throughout the process further strengthened the program and the connection between the classroom and the professional world for the students.
“F&M and the Tennessee Bankers Association have been a tremendous asset to the program and have served as an invaluable resource,” Conditt said. “Their practical knowledge of banking operations and willingness to share insights have significantly contributed to my understanding of the industry. Working alongside them has enriched my experience.”
Industry Impact
Looking ahead, Conditt and Moreno feel prepared to positively impact their community and beyond with the skills they learned at Austin Peay.
“I am committed to using my education and experience to make a meaningful difference,” Conditt said. “Not only within the finance sector but also in the broader community.”
With their newfound knowledge, skills, and confidence, Conditt and Moreno stand ready to embark on their careers in banking, a testament to what they see as Austin Peay’s way of helping them stand out in the crowd.
The Banking on Govs program is made possible through a generous gift from F&M Bank and support from the Tennessee Bankers Association. By providing students with hands-on experience and industry connections, the program addresses the growing need for skilled professionals in the banking sector. F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association’s commitment to this initiative reflects their dedication to fostering the next generation of banking talent and strengthening the financial industry in Tennessee.
Students interested in the Banking on Govs program should contact Dr. Dong Nyonna at nyonnad@apsu.edu.