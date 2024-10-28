Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 28th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 28th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Midnight is a female mixed breed with possibly some Rottie/ Labrador mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day! She would benefit from an active family who will get her walking to lose a little weight. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

King Mercer is a 2 year old adult male Pitbull Terrier. He is fully vetted, will be neutered upon adoption and did well with children and non reactive to other dogs in the kennels. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Likes to walk on the leash as well. A little excited initially but calms down. Will make some lucky family a great companion.

Gizmo is a female Domestic Calico Longhair. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. She can go home the same day. She will be a great companion.

Glaze is a beautiful male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bing Pawsby is a sweet male Domestic Shorthair kitten. This boy is litter trained, neutered and fully vetted. Bing is a climber! He is so happy to be your constant companion. Where you go, he goes. Bing loves attention. He is great with cats, dogs & children with slow introductions. Bing just loves everyone.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

JoJo is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is affectionate, curious, friendly, and playful. He loves to play hard and fall asleep on your chest. He does great with children, dogs and other cats. He is fully vetted and comes with a voucher for neutering.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, up to date on flea/tick and HW prevention. She loves to run and seems to prefer women over men and could possibly be a great companion for a single woman looking for a running buddy and great addition to a family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ruger is a 9 month old male Cattle Dog mix. He is fully vetted, house trained and neutered. Ruger does great with other dogs, cats and kids. He weighs 34 pounds, is full of love and energy so a yard and lots of toys and activities would be perfect for this guy. Ruger will be a wonderful addition to your family.

Ruger can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nugget is a 7 year old male Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, HW negative, neutered and kennel trained but is so good he doesn’t need the kennel when left alone. He is good with other dogs and cats, but prefers children 11 years old and up due to younger children making him nervous. Sweet guy, very friendly, affectionate, smart and playful.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Elliot is a 10 week old male mix breed. He is vetted with age appropriate vaccinations, working hard on potty training and is a sweet, loving little guy.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Bluff is a 9 month old female Torbi. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is so loving and affectionate. She is shy initially upon meeting but warms up quickly especially if head rubs are being offered. She purrs like crazy and is just a delight to have around.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Honey is a 3 year old American Bulldog mix. She appears to be house/kennel trained and has done well with children. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and on all flea/tick/HW preventatives. She weighs 50 pounds, is fine with calm, gentle dogs and needs a cat free home. Honey will need a fenced yard so she can have room to run.

Honey’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/honey or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Hashori (Female/white/tan) & Piccolo ( Male/Brown/Black) are looking for their forever families. These litter mates ARE NOT bonded so can go to separate homes. They are both fully vetted, house trained, spayed and neutered. They are Hound mixes. Miss Hashori is very playful and food motivated so she could benefit from a very active family who will get her outside and exercise.

She is great with other dogs but prefers no cats. She would do well with a family familiar with the Hound breed which are known for intelligence and be able to guide her in becoming her best self. Piccolo also does great with other dogs and loves running and playing with kids. He enjoys learning new things and going on adventures. He loves his people so much!

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Jackie is a 9 year old female Basset Hound/Spaniel mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained, very affectionate and loyal. She is in excellent health and if you want a dog that loves both long walks and snuggles, she’s your gal. Gets along with kids and other dogs and will make a wonderful addition to a very lucky family.

If you would like to be part of her journey, can be that special person for her and for more details and applications: call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

