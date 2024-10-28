79.8 F
News

Clarksville Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips for a Fun and Safe Celebration

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to remind everyone to take extra precautions and safety measures this Halloween Season.

There are a lot of Fall Festivals and Halloween parties taking place, which means children will be out and about.

Young children should be accompanied by an adult or someone capable and responsible.

A few other important reminders and precautions are:

  1. Motorists need to be cautious, patient, and slow down, especially in neighborhoods. Children tend to get caught up in the excitement and run from door to door, occasionally running out into the streets.
  2. Costumes, wagons, and strollers should have some type of reflective material, and children should even have a flashlight or glow sticks for visibility.
  3. Go in groups, don’t trick or treat alone, and never enter a stranger’s home.
  4. Remind children to refrain from eating any candy until a responsible adult can inspect it to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with.
  5. Be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, call 911 and report it.

CPD officers will be focusing their attention in neighborhoods during trick-or-treating hours (there is no set time, but usually begins around 6:00pm until 9:00pm).

