Cumberland Winds German Band to bring Oktoberfest Cheer to Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Oktoberfest! The sounds of marches, polkas, waltzes and German music typical of the season will fill the hall of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, for one evening this week.

We are excited to welcome back the Cumberland Winds German Band to present their annual Oktoberfest concert in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Wednesday, October 30th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

You won’t want to miss such favorites as “Trumpet Echo,” with vocalist Sarah Queen singing “Lili Marlene,” “Einmal am Rhein,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “Bet Mir Best Du Schon,” “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “The Chicken Dance” and more!

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups that make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists. For more information, please visit cumberlandwinds.org.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.