Austin Peay State University Basketball Legends Return for Alumni Game, Raising Funds Charity

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball alumnus Zach Glotta led all scorers with 15 points in a Charity Alumni Game benefitting Habitat for Humanity, but the current Governors came away with an 83-64 victory, Monday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Alumni jumped out to an early lead with Wes Channels scoring the day’s first basket. The 2010 Austin Peay State University graduate went on to score six of his day’s 14 points in the opening half, and was led by only Sai Witt’s 13 first-half points.

The current APSU Govs led 40-24 at the half thanks to Witt’s scoring output and a trio of three-pointers, but the Alumni would bounce back early in the second period.

The Govs greats made 10 second-half three-pointers to trim the current team’s advantage to as few as single digits midway through the half.

Both Glotta and Maurice Hampton made a trio of three-pointers in the final 20 minutes, while Chris Porter-Bunton and Channels made a pair.

In the end, the current APSU Govs came away with the win in a game that both came together to benefit families that tornadoes throughout the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community had impacted.

Alumni Roster

Adrian Henning – 2000-04

Maurice Hampton – 2002-06

Todd Babington – 2004-08

Wes Channels – 2006-10

Damarius Smith – 2013-15

Zavion Williams – 2013-15

Zach Glotta – 2015-19

Chris Porter-Bunton – 2015-19

Codey Bates – 2019-23

Alumni Scoring

Adrian Henning – 3 points

Maurice Hampton – 12 points

Todd Babington – 0 points

Wes Channels – 14 points

Damarius Smith – 8 points

Zavion Williams – 2 points

Zach Glotta – 15 points

Chris Porter-Bunton – 10 points

Codey Bates – 0 points

