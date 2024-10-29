Clarksville City Councilperson Keri Lovato – Ward 12 Newsletter, October 29th, 2024

Written by Keri Lovato

Ward 12 Councilperson

Clarksville, TN – This Wednesday, October 30th, 2024, the City Council will meet for an executive session, where we’ll discuss a range of topics, including several rezoning cases, finance committee items, and a proposed resolution to lift the time restriction on theater openings on Sundays before 12:30pm.

If you’re interested in discussing these topics or any other community concerns, please join me for our weekly coffee meeting at GetSomeCoffee, from 9:30am to 11:00am on Wednesday. It’s a great opportunity to connect, ask questions, and share ideas about our city.

With early voting running through October 31st and Election Day on November 5th, please remember to review your ballot thoroughly before pressing the red “Vote” button to finalize. Ballots can be reset if needed, but once the red button is pressed, your vote is locked in.

Thank you, and see you soon at the session or out in the community!

Keri Lovato, Ward 12

As Halloween approaches on Thursday, let’s keep safety in mind! There is no set time, but usually begins around 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reminds motorists to slow down, especially in neighborhoods where children may be trick-or-treating.

For added safety, be sure kids have reflective material on costumes, flashlights or glow sticks, and remind them not to eat any candy until a trusted adult has inspected it. CPD officers will be actively patrolling neighborhoods to ensure a safe and enjoyable night for all.

October 30th, 2024 at 4:30pm

City Council Chambers

106 Public Square

Clarksville, Tennessee

Planning Commission, RPC Director Jeffrey Tyndall

A. ORDINANCE 24-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-34-2024] – This item was referred back to the RPC on 10-3-24

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Marvin Curtis Merrell, for a zone change on a parcel of land fronting on the south frontage of Old Trenton Rd, 1,370 +/- feet west of the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard & Old Trenton Road intersection from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-2A Single Family Residential District.

B. ORDINANCE 34-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-36-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Austin Peay IV, for a zone change on the southeast corner of the Cumberland Dr & Southern Pkwy intersection from R-1 Single Family Residential District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District.

C. ORDINANCE 35-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-37-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Edwin R Taylor, for a zone change on property located off of Ashland City Rd from M-1 Light Industrial District to C-2 General Commercial District

D. ORDINANCE 36-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-38-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Samuel R Baggett, for a zone change on property located on the northern frontage of Adams Ct, approximately 130 feet west of the intersection of Adams Ct & Cumberland Dr from R-3 Three Family Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District.

E. ORDINANCE 37-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-39-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Byard & Mabry Holdings, LLC, for a zone change on a portion of a tract of land fronting on the north frontage of Ringgold Rd, 300 +/- feet east of the Ringgold Road & Brentwood Circle intersection from AG Agricultural District / R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-5 Residential District/R-6 Single Family Residential District.

F. ORDINANCE 38-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-40-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of MSM Capital LLC, for a zone change on a tract of land north of Needmore Rd, west of Teakwood Dr, north of and adjacent to Treeland Drive, south of and adjacent to Erie Drive from R-2 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

G. ORDINANCE 39-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-41-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Exit 11 Properties, a Tennessee General Partnership, for a zone change on a tract of land fronting on the southwest frontage of Hornbuckle Rd, 750 +/- feet northwest of the Hwy 76 & Hornbuckle Road intersection from C-4 Highway Interchange District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District.

H. ORDINANCE 27-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-2-2020]

An Ordinance amending the City Zoning Ordinance of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, extending the Madison Street Corridor Urban Design Overlay District up Highway 76 Connector to Interstate 24 and other associated changes.

Consent Agenda

All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report:

A. ORDINANCE 114-2023-24 (Second Reading), as amended An Ordinance amending Part II (Code of Ordinances); Title 2 (Alcoholic Beverages), Chapter 2 (Intoxicating Liquor), Section 2-205 (Restrictions on Liquor Stores) of the Official Code of the City of Clarksville relative to the number of retail liquor stores inside the City limits

B. ORDINANCE 18-2024-25 (Second Reading) An Ordinance accepting the donation of certain real property from Montgomery County, TN, to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of a sewer line and lift station upgrade project.

C. ORDINANCE 19-2024-25 (Second Reading) An Ordinance accepting the donation of certain real property from John Mark Holleman and Robert D. Holleman, to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of a sewer pump station.

D. ORDINANCE 20-2024-25 (Second Reading) An Ordinance amending Part II (Code of Ordinances), Title 4 (Building, Utility, and Housing Codes), Chapter 2 (Building Code) of the City of Clarksville Official Code relative to non-residential

building permits.

E. ORDINANCE 21-2024-25 (Second Reading) An Ordinance to amend the Official Code of the City of Clarksville amending Title 4 (Building, Utility, and Housing Codes) to create a new chapter (Chapter 11) relative to third-party services and one section therein pertaining to third-party inspections and third-party examinations.

F. ORDINANCE 23-2024-25 (Second Reading) [Zoning Case Z-33-2024] Amending the Zoning Ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Blackjack Investments, LLC, for Zone Change on a tract of land fronting on the northern frontage of Ashland City Road, 725 +/- feet west of the Ashland City Road & S Rosewood Drive intersection, from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

G. ORDINANCE 24-2024-25 (Second Reading) [Zoning Case Z-34-2024] Amending the Zoning Ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Marvin Curtis Merrell, for Zone Change on a parcel of land fronting on the south frontage of Old Trenton Road, 1,370 +/- feet west of the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard & Old Trenton Road intersection, from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-2D Two Family Residential District.

H. ORDINANCE 25-2024-25 (Second Reading) [Zoning Case Z-35-2024] Amending the Zoning Ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville, application of Mark Bullock, for Zone Change on property fronting on the north frontage of W Rossview Road. 775 +/- feet west of the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard & W Rossview Road intersection, from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District.



I. RESOLUTION 21-2024-25 A Resolution approving an appointment to the Housing Authority Board



J. RESOLUTION 25-2024-25 A Resolution approving a retail liquor store certificate of compliance for the operation of The Hideaway, located at 4 Leland Dr, Clarksville TN, 37042



K. Adoption of Minutes: October 3rd, 2024

Finance Committee: Chairperson Stacey Streetman

A. ORDINANCE 29-2024-25 (First Reading) An Ordinance to amend the Official Code of the City of Clarksville, Title 6 (Finance and Taxation), Chapter 3 (Privilege Taxes), Section 6-303 (Privilege or Business Tax License Required) to amend terminology regarding the Chief Financial Officer and create a new subsection 4 relative to a fine imposed for failing to obtain required business license. Finance Committee: Approval

B. ORDINANCE 30-2024-25 (First Reading) An Ordinance for the donation of certain real property from the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, to Montgomery County, Tennessee, for the purpose of the SR 237 Rossview Road Widening Improvements

Project. Finance Committee: Approval

C. ORDINANCE 32-2024-25 (First Reading) An Ordinance to amend the Official Code of the City of Clarksville amending Title 12 (Streets and Other Public Ways and Places), Chapter 7 (Construction and Repair) to create a new section relative to an internal policy for developer contributions for new traffic signal installations. Finance Committee: Approval

D. RESOLUTION 22-2024-25 A Resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County pertaining to the division of 2024 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Fund allocations and the administration and use of such funds. Finance Committee: Approval

E. RESOLUTION 24-2024-25 A Resolution authorizing an interlocal agreement between the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Montgomery County, Tennessee for utility relocation at SR-237 (Rossview Road) from east of International Boulevard to east of Kirkwood Road Finance Committee: Approval

New Business

New Business

A. ORDINANCE 33-2024-25 (First Reading) An Ordinance amending Chapter 9 (Theaters), Section 5-901 of the Clarksville City Code to delete and replace the provision regulating Sunday shows. Councilperson DaJuan Little