Nashville Sounds releases 2025 Season Game Times

Nashville, TN – In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, The Nashville Sounds have announced all game times for the 150-game 2025 season. The 47th season of Sounds baseball begins on Friday, March 28th when the Sounds host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, at 6:35pm.

The home game times remain the same as the previous season, with all Tuesday – Saturday contests beginning at 6:35pm. The first seven Sunday home dates through June 22nd begin at 2:05pm. The rest of the Sunday games at First Horizon Park start at 6:05pm.

All 75 road dates have been unveiled. Nashville plays seven weekday matinee games – April 2nd at Gwinnett (10:05am), May 14th (12:05pm) and May 15th (11:05am) at Memphis, June 12th at Norfolk (11:05am), June 25th at Jacksonville (11:05am), September 4th at Norfolk (11:05am) and September 17th at Louisville (11:05am). The full 2025 schedule with all game times can be found HERE.

Individual single-game tickets will go on sale in early 2025. A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.