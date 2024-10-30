Clarksville Transit Systems’ Veronica Williams Earns Prestigious Statewide TPTA Award

Clarksville, TN – Veronica Williams, Operations Supervisor for Clarksville Transit System (CTS), was recently awarded the Urban Support Employee of the Year award by the Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA).

The TPTA is a non-profit statewide organization dedicated to improving public transportation in all Tennessee communities.

The organization consists of 17 Urban Transit Agencies, nine Rural Transit Agencies, and 66 Associate Members, including transportation program operators, suppliers and contractors, local governments, chambers of commerce, major employers, small businesses, non-profit community organizations, and transportation consultants.

Williams, who has served the City of Clarksville for 20 years, was selected as Urban Support Employee of the Year from a field of nominees representing 26 member agencies.

“Veronica does an outstanding job for CTS, and she has put her heart and soul into serving our riders for the last 20 years. We couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishment,” said CTS Director Michael Ringgenberg.

“I was very surprised when they called my name,” Williams said of the award. “I try my best to do what I can to help anyone. I try to do the same for anyone as they would do for me. This award could be given to anyone in the 26 agencies in TPTA.”

“Public transportation benefits every segment of society, including individuals, families, businesses, industries, and communities,” she said.