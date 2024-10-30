Tennessee Department of Education announces Unprecedented Graduation Success with 92.1% Completion Rate

Nashville, TN – Today, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced the 2023-24 statewide graduation rate is 92.1 percent, breaking the previous record achieved in the 2022-23 school year at 90.6 percent.

“Once again, Tennessee’s unwavering dedication to fostering student success has led us to achieve an extraordinary milestone—setting a new state record for graduation rates for the second consecutive year,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our district and school leaders, educators, and families working together to help all our students achieve their goals and be successful.”

For the 2023-24 school year, the most notable takeaways from graduation data include:??

Clay County Schools, McKenzie Special School District, South Carroll Special School District, and West Carroll Special District each had over a 99% graduation rate.

73 districts graduated 95% or more of their students on time.

1,756 more students graduated in the 2024 cohort compared to last year, for a total of 67,232 students graduating across the state.

78 districts improved their graduation rates from 2023 to 2024, with seven districts improving by five percentage points or more.

The English learners student group demonstrated a 12-percentage point increase in their graduation rate from 67% in 2022-23 to 79% in 2023-24.

23 districts finished the year with over a 99% graduation rate for at least one of the following student groups: English Learners, Black, Hispanic, Native American, Economically Disadvantaged, and Students with Disabilities.

In order to advance academic achievement and prepare students for postsecondary success, districts continue to offer summer programming and tutoring supports for additional learning time, innovative college and career exploration, and access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

For more information on graduation rates for individual districts and schools, please visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s Data Downloads?webpage.?