Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 31st – November 4th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of rain, thunderstorms, and sunshine this weekend, with mild temperatures and scattered showers as we head toward the start of next week.

The weather will shift from thunderstorms to clearer skies, with cooler lows each night and a gradual warm-up by Sunday.

Thursday: Showers are expected throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. The high will be near 78°F, with winds from the south-southwest at 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Rainfall could range between a quarter and half an inch.

Thursday Night: Showers and possible thunderstorms will continue into the night, mainly before 5:00am, with a low of around 52°F. Winds will shift from south-southwest to north around midnight, staying light at 5-10 mph. Rainfall could add another tenth to a quarter inch.

Friday: Early morning holds a slight 10% chance of lingering showers, but skies will clear through the day, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. The high will be a cooler 70°F with light northeast winds around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Expect partly cloudy skies, with a low of around 49°F. Northeast winds will ease, becoming calm in the evening, setting up a cool, quiet night.

Saturday: Saturday brings mostly sunny conditions and a high near 75°F. Winds from the east-southeast will stay light at 5 mph, allowing for a pleasant afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clouds will increase, bringing a 20% chance of showers and a low of around 57°F. Winds will calm overnight, adding a slight chance for rain to start the weekend.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies return Sunday, with a high reaching near 80°F. South winds will be gentle, between 5 and 10 mph, bringing a warm end to the weekend.

Sunday Night: Clouds will build again overnight, with a low of around 62°F. Winds will remain light, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph from the south-southeast.

Monday: Partly sunny skies will continue into Monday with a warm high near 81°F, beginning the week on a mild note.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, along with a slight 20% chance of showers. The low will be around 64°F, maintaining comfortable conditions overnight.

This weekend’s weather offers a bit of everything, from thunderstorms to sunny skies, with temperatures ranging from cool nighttime lows in the upper 40s to warm daytime highs near 80°F. Light rain chances and calm winds make for a relatively mild start to the upcoming week.