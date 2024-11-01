Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 1st, 2024

Nashville, TN—The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing work on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, milling and paving operations from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line will be subject to alternating lane closures in both directions.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

10/31– 11/6, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

10/31 – 11/6, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing of I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop), including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

LOOK AHEAD: 11/08 at 8:00pm – 11/11 at 5:00am, continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/10 – 11/13, continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signage will be in place.



The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-24

Survey (MM 71 – 75.5).

Daily (excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent inside and outside shoulder closures in both directions for survey work.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey work to the I-40 interchange.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

10/31 – 11/6 (excluding Friday and Saturday), 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a triple lane closure on I-40 in both directions to set beams. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

10/27 – 10/30, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a full closure of the on-ramp from Donelson Pike to I-40 EB to erect crane for beam setting.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane through November 15th.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

11/3 – 11/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at MM 195 over the Harpeth River to install laydown area.

Milling and Paving

11/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the eastbound lanes 2 and 3 will be closed before the bridge joint.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/7, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the westbound lane will be closed.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Milling and paving

11/4 – 11/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the southbound lanes 2, 3, 4, and 5 will be closed.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County – I-40

The SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) will be expanded on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily from 7:30am until 6:00pm, there will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items and for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

10/31 – 11/6, continuous. The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Road to near SR 47.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 46 for pavement marking operations.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and the Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly (as needed), 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.