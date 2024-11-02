APSU Football defeats North Alabama on the road for key UNC Win

Florence, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Austin Smith had a career-high 406 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Jaden Barnes had his career’s best performance with 12 catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the Governors’ 31-17 United Athletic Conference victory against North Alabama, Saturday, at Braly Stadium.

Austin Peay (4-5, 3-3 UAC) scored on each of its first three offensive drives, with Austin Smith beginning the game 9-for-9 through the air with 181 yards and two touchdowns – both to Jaden Barnes. Defensively, the Govs held North Alabama (3-7, 3-3 UAC) scoreless in each of its first three offensive drives, forcing a pair of three-and-out and a Lions’ missed field goal.

A. Smith went on to complete his first 19 passes, finishing the first half with 259 yards and a trio of touchdowns. The redshirt junior connected with Barnes eight times for 173 yards in the opening 30 minutes, while Romon Copeland Jr. recorded APSU’s final score of the first half on a 14-yard touchdown to give the Govs a 24-3 advantage with 1:16 remaining.

North Alabama trimmed its deficit to seven in the opening 10 minutes of the third quarter. After scoring on a drive that began with an onside kick to start the second half, the Lions took advantage of a missed field goal by Carson Smith, capping the drive off with a 19-yard touchdown from quarterback TJ Smith to backup QB Ben Harris.

After 14 unanswered UNA points, A. Smith connected with Jaden Barnes for the 12th time on a 49-yard touchdown, extending the Governors’ lead to 31-17 midway through the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.

A. Smith led the Govs through the air, going 31-for-35 with 406 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with Barnes a game-high 12 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns. La’Vell Wright led the APSU Govs’ rushing attack with 14 carries for 61 yards.

Defensively, the Govs were led by Keith Gallmon Jr. and Jaden Lyles’ seven tackles. Both Gallmon Jr., Bo Spearman, and Chase Allen recorded a tackle for loss in the win, while Spearman led APSU with one sack as well.



North Alabama was led by TJ Smith, who went 25-for-39 through the air for 278 yards and one touchdown. His leading target was Dakota Warfield, who had seven catches for 84 yards.



North Alabama was led in tackles by Ike Rowell’s nine tackles.

Scoring Summary

APSU 3, UNA 0 – 6 plays, 50 yards, 2:59

After a one-yard rush by La’Vell Wright to open the Govs’ first drive, Austin Smith connected with Jaden Barnes for 43 yards to put Austin Peay State University on North Alabama’s 26-yard line. APSU then combined for six yards on their next three plays, and Carson Smith capped the drive with a 37-yard field goal.

APSU 10, UNA 0 – 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:59

Austin Peay State University took over on its own 20-yard line following a missed, 25-yard North Alabama field goal. After a six-yard reception by Jackson Head on the first play of the drive, the APSU Govs rushed for 12 yards over the next three plays, before a nine-yard grab by Jaden Barnes. A. Smith then found Barnes two plays later for a 57-yard touchdown to extend the Govs’ first-quarter lead.

APSU 17, UNA 0 – 7 plays, 78 yards, 3:37

Austin Peay State University picked up 33 yards on its first three plays of its third-straight scoring drive, with the final coming on a 13-yard rush by Corey Richardson. Following a 10-yard scramble by Austin Smith to advance to UNA’s 31-yard line, A. Smith connected with Jaden Barnes for the duo’s second touchdown of the afternoon.

APSU 17, UNA 3 – 11 plays, 50 yards, 5:07

A 14-yard quarterback rush on the second play of the drive was followed by an 11-yard reception by UNA’s Justin Luke. After 26 yards over the next four plays, the Lions’ tallied their first points of the afternoon off a 42-yard field goal.

APSU 24, UNA 3 – 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:01

Austin Smith went 9-for-9 for 67 yards on the Govs’ fourth scoring drive of the half. A. Smith connected with Malik Bowen-Sims for 12 yards on the drive’s first play and gained five yards on back-to-back plays. Jaden Barnes then caught a pair of passes for gains of nine and 11 yards, respectively. A. Smith then connected with Romon Copeland Jr., who eluded a trio of Lions, for the APSU Govs’ third touchdown.

APSU 24, UNA 10 – 4 plays, 54 yards, 1:27

North Alabama recovered an onside kick to start the second half, taking over on its 49-yard line. After a three-yard rush on the drive’s opening play, UNA quarterback TJ Smith connected with Takairee Kenebrew for 30 yards. TJ Smith then rushed for a 14-yard touchdown.

APSU 24, UNA 17 – 7 plays, 73 yards, 3:44

The Lions took over on their own 27-yard line following an APSU missed field goal. UNA’s Dakota Warfield caught a 36-yard pass on the third play of the drive, before finding the endzone on a 19-yard pass from TJ Smth to Ben Harris – the Lions’ backup quarterback.

APSU 31, UNA 17 – 3 plays, 71 yards, 1:12

Austin Peay State University took over on its 30-yard line following a 45-yard North Alabama punt. Following a 21-yard reception by Romon Copeland Jr. on the drive’s second play, Austin Smith found Jaden Barnes for a 49-yard touchdown to extend the Governors lead to 14 points midway through the fourth quarter.

