City of Clarksville Hosts Workshops for Community Development and Emergency Solutions Grants

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program.

These federal funds, allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), aim to support community initiatives that enhance the quality of life for low- and moderate-income individuals, address homelessness, and bolster services for those at risk of housing instability.

Application Timeline: Applications for both funding programs open on November 7th, 2024. Prospective applicants must submit their proposals by January 13th, 2025. The City will announce funding awards in March 2025.

Workshops: To assist applicants in preparing their submissions, the City of Clarksville will host two informational workshops, open to community organizations, faith-based groups, non-profits, and agencies interested in applying for CDBG and ESG funding.

These workshops will provide an overview of the application process, eligibility requirements, and project selection criteria.

November 12th, 1:30pm, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

November 14th, 5:30pm, Burt Cobb Recreation Center

The CDBG program is a vital federal grant program designed to improve the quality of life for low- and- moderate-income individuals and families in communities across the United States. The funds allocated through this program aim to address a wide range of community needs, including affordable housing, public infrastructure improvements, and economic development initiatives.

The ESG program provides essential funding to support services aimed at preventing homelessness and assisting individuals and families in emergency housing crises. This program enables local nonprofit organizations to offer resources such as temporary shelter, rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, and outreach services.

ESG funding helps address urgent needs by covering costs related to shelter operations, essential services, and housing relocation, with the ultimate goal of quickly stabilizing people facing housing insecurity and reducing the risk of future homelessness.

The City of Clarksville encourages all interested non-profit organizations, local government entities, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher learning, and community groups with projects or programs to benefit low and moderate-income residents in the City of Clarksville. Your participation can help make a positive difference in our community.

For further information or to register for the online workshop, contact Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services at Community@cityofclarksville.com.

Public Input Survey for 2025-2030 Comprehensive Plan: In addition to the funding application period, the City invites all Clarksville residents to participate in a public input survey to help shape the 2025-2030 Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will outline how the City intends to use its CDBG and HOME entitlement funds over the next five years, addressing community needs and setting priorities for infrastructure, housing, economic development, and social services. The survey is an essential opportunity for residents to provide feedback that will directly influence funding decisions and project priorities.

The public input survey is available on the City of Clarksville’s website through January 13th, 2025. The City encourages all community members to share their insights to ensure the Comprehensive Plan reflects the community’s collective vision and needs.

About the Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services

Our mission is to revitalize neighborhoods, preserve or create affordable housing opportunities, and advocate for the marginalized. Our focus is assisting low- to moderate-income families in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities in which we all live. CNCS is a representation of our vibrant city.

Our new name and rebranding of our logo are inspired to be a more appropriate portrayal of what our department does for the community and our desire for everyone to thrive by being better, serving the community better, and living better together.