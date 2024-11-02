53.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 3, 2024
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas Earns Dual Volunteer of the...
News

City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas Earns Dual Volunteer of the Year Honors

News Staff
By News Staff
City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas
City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas has been named Volunteer of the Year by both the Tennessee Association of Public Purchasing (TAPP) and the East Tennessee Purchasing Association (ETPA).

The two awards were given independently of one another and highlight Thomas’ dedication to excellent public service in the field of purchasing.

“Camille has distinguished herself as a leader in the very important profession of purchasing in our city government.  These awards are both fitting and long overdue.  Our taxpayers can be at ease knowing every dollar we spend is scrutinized and we get top value through a fair and open process, thanks to Camille Thomas,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Both TAPP and ETPA are organizations made up of government employees involved in procurement positions in federal, state, county, municipal, and township agencies, as well as public school systems, colleges, universities, hospitals, commissions, authorities, and other political subdivisions of the state.

“I am honored to receive these awards, and especially both in the same year. As public servants, it’s important that we work together and support one another. I’m honored to serve both the TAPP and ETPA in various capacities,” said Thomas.

Previous article
Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots Renew Storied Rivalry With Decades of Memorable Showdowns
Next article
Austin Peay State University Plans Exciting Events for Second Annual Veterans Week
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information