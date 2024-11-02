Clarksville Online Reminder: Fall Back This Weekend, Set Clocks Back and Check Smoke Alarm Batteries This Sunday

Clarksville, TN – As we “fall back” for Daylight Saving Time this Sunday, Clarksville Online urges residents to also replace the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Setting clocks back an hour provides the perfect reminder to update these essential safety devices, which can significantly increase survival chances during a fire emergency.

According to fire safety experts, smoke alarms double a person’s chance of surviving a fire by offering critical warning time to escape. Without working alarms, smoke and toxic gases can prevent occupants from waking up in time, especially since most fatal fires happen at night.

Essential Tips for Home Safety

Regular Battery Replacement: Twice-yearly battery changes reduce the risk of dead alarms and prevent low-battery chirps, which often lead to removed (and not replaced) batteries. Proper Smoke Alarm Placement: Install at least one smoke alarm per level of your home, including basements and inside and outside of each sleeping area. Types of Alarms: Combination smoke alarms, featuring both ionization and photoelectric sensors, offer the best protection. Consider alarms with nonreplaceable 10-year batteries that only need replacement if the entire unit chirps due to a low battery. Testing: Test smoke alarms monthly using the test button, and replace any alarm older than 10 years or those that fail to sound during testing. Develop and Practice a Fire Escape Plan: Create a fire escape plan with two exits from each room and a designated meeting place outside. Practice this plan with all household members.

When the alarm sounds, evacuate immediately and call 911 from a safe location. Daylight Saving Time changes provide an important reminder to make these checks for a safer home environment year-round.