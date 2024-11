Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) headed out to a vehicle accident Saturday night that occurred at approximately 7:21pm at the intersection of Golf Club Lane and Memorial Drive.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a vehicle. FACT Investigators are en route to process the scene and the status of the injured is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared.