Sunday, November 3, 2024
Clarksville Police Respond to Crash Scene on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Old Trenton Road

Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a crash that occurred at approximately 6:51pm on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Old Trenton Road.

The crash involved two vehicles, and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

FACT investigators are en route to the scene, and one individual has been flown to Nashville by Life Flight helicopter, and their status is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

