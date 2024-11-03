Austin Peay State University Expands Hands-On Learning with Addition of Kiko Goats to Education Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and the Department of Agriculture have taken a significant step in expanding the university’s livestock program by adding a small herd of registered Kiko goats.

This new initiative enhances hands-on learning opportunities for students in veterinary technology and agriculture programs while supporting the growing goat industry in Tennessee.

“This is our first step in increasing the diversity of our full-time livestock at the Austin Peay State University Farm and Environmental Education Center,” said Dr. Don Sudbrink, chair of the Department of Agriculture. “It’s a big deal for us to have these goats as our first on-farm herd and increase our students’ experiential learning with different livestock species.”

The Kiko goats, known for their hardiness and parasite resistance, were carefully selected by associate professor of agriculture Dr. Rodney Mills to provide optimal learning experiences for students. Generous benefactors funded the goats through Austin Peay State University’s agriculture department.

“We selected this breed based on their hardiness in terms of health and being a meat-type goat,” Mills said. “During the buying process, I looked for body conformation and shape, the depth of the body and the width of the back. We want to be sure their feet and legs are healthy and in good shape.”

Dr. Christy Webb, a veterinarian and associate professor of agriculture who teaches many of APSU’s pre-vet and veterinary technology classes, said working with the goats has several educational benefits.

“Being able to watch from one week to the next how the goats have changed or healed really transforms the students’ learning experience,” she said. “To be able to take something you’ve talked about in the classroom and show it to students in real life is incredibly helpful.”

Previously, the work with goats was confined to weekend workshop labs. Adjunct professor Bob Moore, who developed and teaches the meat goat production class at Austin Peay State University, arranged to bring a visiting goat herd to the Farm and Environmental Education Center each fall for vaccination, hoof-trimming demonstrations, and other veterinary tests.

While those experiences were previously compressed into a few days, they can now be studied throughout the semester.

“It’s been so different, just having access to them whenever we need them,” Webb said. “And the farm crew — Chad Pugh and Josh Woodard — are very helpful and ready for whatever we need.”

The new herd allows for more comprehensive, hands-on training in various aspects of animal care. Students are already gaining practical experience in parasite detection, diagnostics, medication administration, and general animal handling. Future plans include breeding the goats, which will provide opportunities for students to learn about animal reproduction and neonatal care, with Mills hoping to bring the herd up to 10 does and a buck in the near future.

“Students are really excited about the goats,” Mills said. “From the feedback I’ve gotten, they’re really happy we brought them in and they’re looking forward to working with them.”

To support this new program, the university has invested in specialized equipment, including a goat handling system with a tilting table and portable X-ray machine. These tools not only enhance student learning but also ensure the goats receive high-quality care.

The addition of goats to the farm aligns further aligns with industry trends and student interests.

“Urban farming and small hobby farms with goats are becoming increasingly popular,” Webb said. “Some of our students are very interested in this aspect of agriculture.”

Recreating a habitat for goats, who evolved in the mountains, in the decidedly non-mountainous Clarksville has taken some creativity. On the Peayple in the Community Day in August, a group went to the Farm and Environmental Education Center to build Austin Peay State University’s newest four-legged friends some climbing enrichment activities, which Mills said will impact the goats’ development, foot overgrowth, and overall welfare.



While the primary focus of the goat program is education, it also reflects the growing importance of goat production in Tennessee’s agricultural landscape. Goat meat is in increasing demand due to changing demographics and dietary preferences.



As the program develops, the university plans to gradually expand the herd and potentially introduce more species in the future. This expansion represents Austin Peay State University’s commitment to providing relevant, hands-on agricultural education that prepares students for diverse career opportunities in the evolving field of animal science and veterinary technology.

