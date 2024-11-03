Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Tips Off New Season with Bethel Showdown at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball hosts Bethel University for its official start to the 2024-25 season on Monday at 5:00pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

This begins year four of the Brittany Young era. Young is 54-41 in her career, with her 54 wins making her the winningest head women’s basketball coach in their first three years in Austin Peay history.

The 2024-25 roster includes five returners, six transfers, and four freshmen. La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell are returning for the Governors.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, Jordyn Stroud, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt are set to begin their college careers with the Governors.

Austin Peay State University concluded their 2023-24 season with a 74-52 loss in the ASUN Semifinals to Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida. They finished the season with a 17-16 overall record and an 8-8 record in ASUN play.

Bethel was 13-16 at the end of the 2023-24 season, going 0-12 in Mid-South Conference play. They ended their season with an 80-52 loss to Cumberlands in the MSC Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young begins her fourth season as an Austin Peay State University head coach and fourth year with the Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

The APSU Gov’s schedule consists of four first-time opponents in Manhattan, Florida Atlantic, High Point, and the ASUN’s newest member, West Georgia.

The Governors were picked fifth and sixth in the preseason coaches poll and media poll, respectively.

La’Nya Foster is the Governor’s returning rebound leader with 177 boards in 33 games.

Anala Nelson is the returning assist leader with 136 in 33 games, which ranks second in the ASUN conference and 89th in Division I. Her 4.1 assists per game rank third in the ASUN and 97th in division I.

Nelson’s 43 steals paced the APSU Govs last season.

About the Bethel Lady Wildcats

Won their season opener 78-71 against Milligan in McKenzie.

Madison Hart paced the Lady Wildcats with 27 points (11-19 FG) and 11 rebounds.

Bethel went 13-16 overall and 0-12 in Mid-South Conference play in the 2023-24 season.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team travels down I-24 to face Vanderbilt in a Friday 5:30pm game at Memorial Gymnasium.