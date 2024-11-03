Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 3rd – 7th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, expect a mostly sunny start, but conditions will turn unsettled as we approach midweek.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, but rain chances increase, especially by Tuesday night, bringing the potential for thunderstorms and showers lasting through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

On Sunday, the day will be partly sunny with a high reaching near 79°F. A south wind will blow at 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph, keeping things breezy.

Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies with a mild low around 62°F. South-southeast winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Monday will be another partly sunny day, with temperatures again near 78°F. Winds will pick up from the south-southeast at around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Monday night remains mostly cloudy with a low of around 63°F. Winds will stay steady from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday introduces a 40% chance of showers beginning after 1:00pm, although the day should start partly sunny with a high near 79°F. Winds will come from the south around 15 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

On Tuesday night, the chance of rain rises to 80%, with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be around 60°F, with a lighter south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

For Wednesday, expect a mostly cloudy day with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 74°F, with a south wind at around 5 mph.

Wednesday night continues with a 50% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip to around 59°F, with a light east-northeast wind becoming calm overnight.

By Thursday, there is a 40% chance of lingering showers under partly sunny skies, with a daytime high near 74°F.

Thursday night should clear up a bit, becoming partly cloudy with just a 20% chance of showers and a cooler low of around 52°F.

With fluctuating temperatures and a mix of sunshine and rain, it’s advisable to keep an umbrella handy and check daily for updated weather information.