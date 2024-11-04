APSU Women’s Tennis closes out of ITF W15 Tournament in Lincoln

Lincoln, NB – Denise Torrealba and Elena Thiel of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team concluded their stay at the International Tennis Federation’s W15, Monday.

Torrealba fell to Slovenia’s Anali Kocevar, 6-0, 7-5 and Thiel fell to Kazakhstan’s Zhanel Rustemova, 6-0, 6-3.

The Governors look to close out the fall season at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Masters Tournament, November 7th-10th, in Rome, Georgia.

For news and updates ahead of the tournament check back in at LetsGoPeay.com