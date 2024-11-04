Austin Peay Sate University Unveils Exciting 2024-25 Basketball Promotional Schedule Ahead of Season Tipoff

Clarksville, TN – With tipoff just hours away for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Austin Peay State University Athletics Department has announced the upcoming promotional schedule for both team’s 2024-25 campaigns.

From numerous giveaways, special recognitions, halftime performances, and much more, fans will not want to miss a second of Governors basketball on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors tip off their slates with a doubleheader on Monday at F&M Bank Arena, with the theme being Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night. See below for the full promotional schedule for both teams.

Additional information on each team’s upcoming promotions will be announced on their respective social media pages.

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 seasons are available on Ticketmaster. For men’s basketball tickets click HERE and for women’s basketball tickets, click HERE.

Men’s Basketball Promo Schedule

November 4th vs. Union – Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night

November 11th vs. Chattanooga – Veteran’s Day Game presented by Altra

December 14th vs. Southern Illinois – Winter White Out

December 29th vs. Brescia – Faith & Family Night

January 9th vs. West Georgia – Let’s Glow Peay Night, 931 Thursday

January 11th vs. Queens – eSports Night presented by Coca-Cola

January 16th vs. Eastern Kentucky – First Responders Night, 931 Thursday, presented by McDonald’s of Clarksville

January 30th vs. Bellarmine – Game Night and Greek Night, 931 Thursday, presented by the Flats off Madison

February 5th vs. North Alabama – LeadHer and National Girl’s & Women’s in Sports Day, presented by University Landing

February 8th vs. Central Arkansas – Hall of Fame Game and College of STEM Night, presented by Tropical Smoothie

February 13th vs. Florida Gulf Coast – Gov Lov and Military Appreciation Night, 931 Thursday, presented by Travis

February 15th vs. Stetson – Behavioral Health Science Game presented by Tennova

February 24th vs. Lipscomb – Ellie Initiative, Senior Night, International Students Game, presented by Wendy’s

Women’s Basketball Promo Schedule

November 4th vs. Bethel – Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night

November 24th vs. Mercer – Govs Give Night

December 28th vs. UT Southern – Faith & Family Night

January 2nd vs. Eastern Kentucky – Red Carpet Night, 931 Thursday

January 4th vs. North Florida – Bingo Night

January 18th vs. Jacksonville – Govs Birthday Party

January 23rd vs. North Alabama – Stacheville’s Salute to Service, 931 Thursday

January 25th vs. Central Arkansas – Govs Kicks, 90’s Night, Monocle Society Night

February 8th vs. Lipscomb – Hall of Fame Game

February 20th vs. Queens – Black History Game, 931 Thursday

February 27th vs. West Georgia – Breast Cancer Game, 931 Thursday

March 1st vs. Bellarmine – Senior Day

