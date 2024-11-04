79.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 4, 2024
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University Students Showcase Big Ideas in 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship...
Education

Austin Peay State University Students Showcase Big Ideas in 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge

News Staff
By News Staff
Winners of the 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge from left to right: Chelsae Thompson, Isabella Blackwell, Jaire Tariq Richardson and Justin Edwards. (APSU)
Winners of the 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge from left to right: Chelsae Thompson, Isabella Blackwell, Jaire Tariq Richardson and Justin Edwards. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge, a collaboration between Austin Peay State University and the Spencer Patton Foundation to support students in pursuing innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Student finalists pitched their ideas on October 28th, vying for three substantial cash prizes.

After an intense round of presentations, the following students secured top placements:

  1. Grand prize winner ($5,000): Jaire Tariq Richardson and Isabella Blackwell: MomentMuse – A mindfulness journaling app to make mental health practices more accessible and engaging for younger generations.

    Jaire Tariq Richardson and Isabella Blackwell: MomentMuses. (APSU)
    Jaire Tariq Richardson and Isabella Blackwell: MomentMuses. (APSU)
  2. Second place($2,500): Chelsae Thompson: Money Monologues – A personalized approach to financial literacy, offering tailored workshops, self-paced programs, and interactive materials that make learning about money management fun and effective.

    Chelsae Thompson: Money Monologues. (APSU)
    Chelsae Thompson: Money Monologues. (APSU)
  3. Third place ($1,000): Justin Edwards: Chaotic Minds’ UV Buddy – A device integrating advanced sensory technology to assist transition lenses in low-UV environments.

    Justin Edwards: Chaotic Minds' UV Buddy. (APSU)
    Justin Edwards: Chaotic Minds’ UV Buddy. (APSU)

“We are incredibly proud of all participants,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “Their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit reflect the values we champion at Austin Peay State University and showcase how these young entrepreneurs will shape the future of business in our community and beyond.”

The competition attracted entries from the university’s diverse student body. Participants were judged on innovation, feasibility, and market impact.

“Young entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our future economy,” Patton Foundation Founder Spencer Patton said. “The Patton Foundation is here to champion their journey. It’s not just about supporting business—it’s about fostering a new generation of leaders ready to leave their mark.”

For information about the Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge and future competitions, visit www.spencerpatton.com/

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery Residents Urged to Vote November 5th: Your Voice Shapes the Future
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information