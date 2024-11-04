Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 4th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 4th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Olivia is a 2 year old female black and white Husky. She weighs 45 pounds and is vetted. She will be spayed upon adoption. She is a beauty with one blue eye and one brown! Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Saber is a 2 year old adult male Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He is fully vetted, weighs 62 pounds and will be neutered upon adoption. A little excited initially but easy on the leash and loves to smell everything. Really more curious than affectionate at this time but once he knows he is in his forever home he will settle down.Will make some lucky family a great companion.

Nova is an adult female Holland Lop Bunny. She is fully vetted. Bunnies make a great starter pet for kids.They are easy to care for and help kids gain a sense of responsibility. She will be a great pet.

Maple is a beautiful 3 year old female Calico Tabby. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Pawdrey Hepburn is a sweet female Domestic Shorthair. She is litter trained, spayed and fully vetted. She is considered special needs due to her shyness. This sweet baby is so shy and freaked out at life that she spends most of her time in her quiet safe space. She needs a dog free, quiet, no kids home. She is fine around other cats. She cannot travel either. A lot of vets are mobile and can travel to where she is.

Pawdrey is not keen on being a lap kitty and will come to you on her own terms. She will thrive in a very quiet, loving, patient and understanding family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Joey is a young male Domestic medium hair kitten. He is affectionate, curious, friendly, and playful. He loves to play hard and fall asleep on your chest. He does great with children and other cats. He is fully vetted and comes with a voucher for neutering. Joey’s ideal home will be somewhat quiet and easy going.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, up to date on flea/tick and HW prevention. She loves to run and seems to prefer women over men and could possibly be a great companion for a single woman looking for a running buddy and great addition to a family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Jupiter does great with children (currently in foster care with a 3 year old and is fine) but will need to be the only pet in the home. She really craves all the attention. She does have some skin/food allergies which are under control with vet visits and special food.

She takes her meds and eye drops like a real champ and is just so loving to her people. This girl did not ask to be born with allergies and has been put on the right path to health by the rescue and is now waiting for her forever family to come find her. Please don’t let these easy to treat issues deter you from putting in an application and coming for a meet and greet with this sweet, loving girl.

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tator is a 2 and a half year old male Miniature Poodle. He weighs 7 pounds, fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained. Tator can be affectionate once he gets comfortable with you but he will need a very patient home with adopters familiar with pets who need a lot of TLC, and can give them their space as they figure things out. He needs a home without children, is fine with other dogs and is athletic and independent.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is a very handsome 10 year old Bull Terrier! He is fully vetted, neutered and is great with men, women, children and other dogs but needs a cat free home. He is not aggressive with cats but thinks they are fun toys and wants to play and often they don’t! Don’t let Sonny’s age fool you. This boy has energy and tons of love to give to the right family! He has been in rescue for 7 years and really wants his forever home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Amren is a young female Siamese that came into rescue with one day old kittens. She is almost done weaning them and will be ready for adoption. She will be fully vetted, spayed and is litter trained. She is a funny, loud girl. She craves attention and will let you know!!

She loves snuggling up in your lap and just wants to be with her people. Beautiful coat and great personality! She is ready for pre-adoption and in a short time once the kittens are weaned she can go to her forever family.



To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie the Pooch is a 5 year old female Boxer/Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed, housetrained and on all flea/tick/HW preventatives. She weighs 60 pounds, is fine with calm, gentle dogs, good around children and needs a cat free home.

Winnie’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/winnie-the-pooch or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Punk (White Pit Bull) & Freya Renee are looking for their forever families. Punk is affectionate, athletic, brave, curious, friendly and funny. He is fully vetted and house trained. He is quite comical and very loyal to his family. He is playful and loves to run around. He is just a happy boy and prefers to be the only dog in the home so he can get all your attention. Miss Freya Renee is a Great Pyrenees /Labrador mix.

She is just a sweetheart and fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Freya is very intelligent, easy to train and motivate. She does well with other dogs and children but will prefer being the only dog in the home so she can get all the love. Freya does need a home without cats. She will make a wonderful companion.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.



Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Tanner is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Tanner just successfully completed a 2 week Military Board and Train K9 course where he worked on basic commands. Tanner prefers a home without cats and other animals and absolutely loves to play any type of tug game. He also enjoys water and would love adventures to a lake where he can romp in the water.

He is very strong and would benefit from an adopter with Breed knowledge and who will be committed to continue his training. He is a super loving dog, has been around other dogs and kids but due to his strength a definite meet and greet is going to be required to ensure Tanner is the perfect fit.

He will make a great addition to the right family call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing