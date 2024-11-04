TDOT Kicks Off 4th Annual No Trash November with Statewide Litter Cleanups and Rewards

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) campaign announces its fourth annual No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

Last year’s campaign included more than 150 events with over 2,200 volunteers who collected more than 86,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.

“Litter on our public roads, including our state’s scenic byways and waterways, have detrimental impacts on safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from Tennessee’s natural beauty,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to keep our residents and travelers safe from the harmful effects of litter, especially with increased travel during the holiday season. No Trash November offers an entire month for the Volunteer State to come together and make a real impact.”

In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB), Adopt-A-Highway participants, and youth groups including Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, the initiative encourages residents to join existing public events or host their own community cleanup in November. Groups that collect the most litter will be recognized in four categories: Keep Tennessee Beautiful Affiliate, Adopt-A-Highway Group, Youth Group, and River Group. Participating scout groups will also earn a Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch.

“We are grateful for our many partners with a passion for keeping their local communities clean, safe, and beautiful,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Transportation Program Supervisor. “They are once again taking action during No Trash November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter.”

New this year, and to encourage individuals to get involved in No Trash November, is the Trash Masters Rewards program. Participants earn points for various activities like taking a litter quiz, attending cleanup events, and spreading awareness. Participants can earn double points for all activities throughout November, making it the perfect time to join. Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including discounts at local businesses and exclusive NTT swag. It’s a fun and engaging way for individuals to contribute to a litter-free Tennessee while being recognized for their commitment to the environment.

To find a local cleanup event and to register your group to participate in No Trash November, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com/events . Campaign tools and resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected are also available online.

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags in social media and to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month. For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, visit: Be Part of the Solution: 5 Ways to Get Involved This No Trash November.

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by TDOT. Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1.877.8LITTER).

Be rewarded for taking action to reduce litter through the Trash Masters Rewards program, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and X.