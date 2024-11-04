Tennessee National Guard Honors President James K. Polk with Wreath-Laying at State Capitol

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life and legacy of former President James K. Polk in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on November 2nd, 2024, in honor of Polk’s 229th birthday.

Polk, the 11th President of the United States and the 9th Governor of Tennessee, was born on November 2nd, 1975, in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. He devoted his adult life to Tennessee, serving in the Tennessee Militia, the Tennessee State Legislature, as a U.S. Congressman, Tennessee Governor, followed by serving as the President of the United States from 1845 to 1849.

Each year, a representative of the current president places a wreath on the tomb of past presidents to honor them and their service on their birthday. Brig. Gen. John Kinton, Director of the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Staff, represented President Joe Biden at the ceremony.

“It was an honor and a privilege to represent the president today as we celebrate President Polk’s birth,” said Kinton. “As a Tennessean, I’m flattered to be able to help commemorate him for all he’s done for our state and country.”

During the ceremony, Kinton and Rachel Helvering, the President of the President James K. Polk Home and Museum, laid a wreath on Polk’s tomb. In addition, Kinton spoke about Polk’s legacy and his contributions to the state and nation.

“Polk was a Tennessean who devoted his life to making our state and country a better place,” said Kinton. “As President, he shaped the nation into what it is today and directed the country’s efforts in the Mexican-American War. It was through his call for volunteers during that war, asking Tennessee to raise 2,400 Soldiers to fight, that more than 30,000 volunteered to serve, emphasizing Tennessee as the Volunteer State and helping earn its nickname.”

Also participating in the ceremony was Lt. Col. Paul Gunn, Nashville’s 118th Wing Chaplain, who gave the invocation, Sgt. Jeremy Bryant with the 129th Army Band, who played Taps following the wreath laying, and Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters who served as honor guards.

The 11th President is currently buried on the east lawn of the Capitol, the northernmost on a row of memorials to Tennessee’s most influential political figures.