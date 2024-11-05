APSU Elevates Bobby Fieman and Krital McGreggor in Strategic Moves to Support Student-Athlete Success

Clarksville, TN – Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has announced changes in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Student-Athlete Support Service staff, with Bobby Fieman being promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics for Academic Services and Dr. Kristal McGreggor moving into a new role as Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success and Strategic Initiatives.

“In his short time at Austin Peay State University, Bobby has made a tremendous impact on our student-athletes,” said Harrison. “Bobby goes above and beyond to help our student-athletes grow academically, personally, and professionally. I know that he will continue championing the ‘Total Gov Concept’ while elevating student-athlete academic services.”

In his new role as the Assistant AD for Academic Services, Fieman oversees all of Austin Peay State University’s academic advisors and is responsible for developing academic success plans for at-risk student-athletes. Fieman is also tasked with collecting and reporting academic performance metrics, while ensuring compliance with NCAA eligibility requirements and progress toward degree standards, all aimed at supporting the continued success of our Governors.

His dedication to academic services has been instrumental in supporting student-athletes’ growth, and his expanded role will continue to drive APSU’s commitment to academic excellence.

Since joining APSU, Dr. McGreggor has led transformative changes in the student-athlete success program, securing over $220,000 in grant funding to support essential initiatives.

“Kristal has truly elevated our student-athlete success program during her time at Austin Peay State University,” said Harrison. “In this new role, she will be able to continue helping our student-athletes develop the skills they need now and for life after collegiate athletics. She also will be able to work on our long-term strategic goals and planning as we strive to make Austin Peay the premier mid-major athletic department in the country.”

In her expanded role as APSU Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success and Strategic Initiatives, Dr. McGreggor will continue to lead APSU’s student-athlete support services and will lead the strategic planning efforts for student-athlete success department.

Austin Peay State University previously received over $120,000 in NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) grant funds, which played a critical role in enhancing APSU’s student-athlete support services. Austin Peay recently received a $100,000 NCAA AASP Grant for the second-consecutive year and the fifth time in department history.

APSU was one of only 17 Division I institutions to receive a grant for the 2024-25 academic year. The AASP Grant will fund initiatives under the Total Gov Academy, including personal development, professional development, leadership development, community engagement, the Ellis Initiative, and enhancement to APSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

In the 2023-24 academic year, Austin Peay State University student-athletes achieved remarkable academic success, posting a 3.34 grade-point average in the fall and a 3.31 GPA in the spring – the second and third-highest GPAs in program history. The year also saw women’s cross country earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors, 14 student-athletes recognized as Academic All-Conference, three honored as Scholar-Athletes of the Year, and 41 selected as College Sports Communicators Academic All-District.

Additionally, a record-breaking 144 student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA, with 288 making the Dean’s List and 194 named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.