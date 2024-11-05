Blanchfield Army Community Hospital leaders share Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA Schedule of Services

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of Fort Campbell’s Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, November 8th, and the Veterans Day federal holiday Monday, November 11th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) department leaders for outpatient, specialty services, dental, and pharmacy share modify hours.

Friday, November 8th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon on November 7th. To use the ScriptCenter, text “GET IN LINE” to 855.803.4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.

Open for Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, Screaming Eagle.

Open Services: Laboratory

All Behavioral Health services, including, Embedded Behavioral Health clinics

Physical Therapy (open until noon)

Orthopedics and Podiatry (for scheduled and acute care)

Main Hospital, Town Center, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies remain open. All Byrd patients can use the Main Hospital or Town Center Pharmacies for their prescriptions. Soldiers assigned to Byrd Soldier Medical Home can also use LaPointe Pharmacy for their prescriptions.

Adkins Dental Clinic (open for dental sick call at 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028).

Saturday, November 9th

Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

Town Center Pharmacy open 8:00am – 4:00pm.

ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon Novembe 7th. To use the ScriptCenter, text “GET IN LINE” to 855.803.4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.

Monday, November 11th | Veterans Day Federal Holiday

Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon November 7th. To use the ScriptCenter, text “GET IN LINE” to 855.803.4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.

Closed:

All outpatient services, including Patient and Soldier Centered Medical Homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line are closed in observance of the holiday.

Emergency behavioral health should call 911 or go the nearest emergency room.

Additional Services

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns.

Emergency Services: Call 911 for medical emergencies.

MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

Patients can access their medical records, check lab results, and securely message their care team 24/7 at MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil

Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours (Monday to Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm).

All outpatient services resume normal hours Tuesday, November 12th.