Clarksville
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Clarksville Gathers to Dedicate Historical Marker for Football Star, War Hero Howard Johnson

By Tony Centonze
Erin Hedrick and Van Canuto unveil a Tennessee Historical Marker honoring Howard Smiley Johnson. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – A Tennessee Historical Marker honoring Howard White “Smiley” Johnson was recently unveiled on Madison Street in front of the Whataburger location. Dozens came out to mark the occasion at which Thomas Murff shared Johnson’s story.

Johnson was orphaned at the age of ten, and found himself at the Odd Fellows Orphanage in Clarksville. A gifted athlete, Johnson played several sports, including football at CHS, where he was a linebacker and guard from 1933 to 1936.

Johnson then played for the University of Georgia from 1937 to 1939, after which he became a walk-on free agent with the Green Bay Packers (1940 – 41). The marker’s location is close to VFW Post #4895, which was named in honor of Johnson in 1945.

When the war broke out, Johnson volunteered to serve in the Marines. During his service, he received two Silver Stars, the second one posthumously, for his actions in Iwo Jima. Johnson was 1 of 23 NFL players killed in action during World War II.

His Green Bay teammates said he could light up any room with his smile, and had he returned, he certainly would have been selected to the NFL Hall of Fame.

