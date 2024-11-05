Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for November 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time sensitive situation and we want to start showcasing as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also, please feel free to share these pets, and of course, MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Finley is a one year old female Labrador/Boxer mix. She weighs 47 pounds, is fully vetted and will be spayed once adopted. Finley is very strong and will need training and needs a family without small children just due to her strength and energy.

She is friendly with other dogs and pulls a bit excitedly on a leash but that is easily corrected with a no pull harness. She is a diamond in the rough and deserves a family willing to work with her and help her be successful. She thrives on human interaction and affection.

Violet is a beautiful female adult Labrador/Heeler/Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She is actually petite when you see her in person so she will be more on the smaller/medium size.

Piper is a one year old female mixed breed. She looks like she might have some type of Shepherd in her mix. She is on the smaller side currently weighing 13 pounds. This girl could definitely gain some weight.

She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She knows a few basic commands and will crawl up in your lap and give kisses. She will be a welcomed addition.

Beamer is a young male one year old Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained, will be neutered before heading to his new family and will be a wonderful companion.

Leslie is an adult female Tabby & White domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. Leslie will do very well in a home that has plenty of enrichment toys to keep her happy. She is just waiting for her forever family.

Webber is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. This handsome guy is vetted, already neutered and litter trained and can go home the same day.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control