Nashville State Community College Unveils New Health Sciences Facility to Address Growing Medical Workforce Needs

Nashville, TN – Nashville State’s School of Health Sciences has a new home on the White Bridge campus. – Nashville State’s School of Health Sciences has a new home on the White Bridge campus.

While in complete service to students since the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester, the college held a grand opening on October 30th, welcoming industry leaders, educators, community leaders and partners, and the college community.

“With hundreds of Nashville State alumni working in hospitals, clinics, and medical, rehabilitation and therapy facilities, we aim to stay as a top local talent pipeline, training dedicated professionals,” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, president of Nashville State Community College. “Whether students earn their associate degree, certificate, or both and enter the workforce or continue their educational journey, Nashville State prepares for the rigors of the industry.”

Middle Tennessee and beyond are in dire need of caring, diligent, and skilled medical professionals. For decades, graduates of Nashville State’s School of Health Sciences, along with those who have earned certifications through the Center for Workforce Development & Continuing Education, have stepped up to meet critical community needs.

The School of Health Sciences offers degree and certificate programs to prepare students for careers in high-demand health-related fields. Nashville State’s programs have timelines for completion ranging from 12 to 24 months.

Programs include Central Sterile Processing, Healthcare Management, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

For years, program labs, classrooms, and faculty offices were in different areas on campus. The renovation of the dedicated space brings everything under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility, while offering plenty of intentional communal space for studying, relaxing, and gathering.

Four, eight-bed nursing labs

Simulation space with the latest training mannequins for pediatrics, obstetrics, and med-surgical patients

Four operating room (OR) suites

Full-scale sterile processing unit

Virtual surgical simulation suite

Full-scale rehabilitation unit and simulation areas covering hospital-to-home

Practice space for pediatrics through geriatrics in all rehab needs for mental and physical health.

“Housing all programs in one space strengthens connectivity and collaboration, brings more resources to our labs, and serves as a powerful tool in marketing graduates to industry decision-makers,” said Donna Whitehouse, dean of the School of Health Sciences.