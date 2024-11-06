Austin Peay State University Athletics Unveils Fan Events for Military Appreciation Day Game

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced ways that fans can enhance their gameday experience ahead of Saturday’s 3:00pm game against Abilene Christian.

This Saturday’s game will be the Stacheville Salute to Service as we honor our Military and their families.

Gameday Sponsor – Echo Power Engineering

The Sponsor of this Saturday’s matchup is Echo Power Engineering. Echo Power will be distributing co-branded clear bags to fans upon arrival to Fortera Stadium while supplies last. Echo Power is a proud partner of APSU Athletics.

Echo Power’s mission is to develop partnerships that build, upgrade, and maintain essential infrastructure to improve people’s lives. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will distribute commemorative challenge coins to the first 1000 fans in attendance. Coca-Cola is a proud Partner of APSU Athletics and the continuous support of our troops.

Helicopters on Display at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Before heading in the gates to cheer on the APSU Govs, take pictures in the cockpit of an Apache and Blackhawk helicopters, displayed at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 13th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s theme is Military Heros. Fans are encouraged to support the Govs by wearing Red, White, and Blue.

Fans can also visit the Miller Lite Fan Zone for a chance to win swag, play cornhole, and fans over the age of 21 will have the opportunity to receive free beer until kickoff. Governor fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 11:00am.

At 1:00pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2024 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as Kadi’s Tacos, Janae’s Italian Ice, E’s Squeezed Lemonade, and FRYZ WIT DAT and different activities, including a Junior Govs Zone.

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 12:30 p.m. for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors’ fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on game day!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120.00!



The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which will be full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets and other Information

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. Will call will be opened from 3-6 p.m., Friday, and will open back up at 9:00am, Saturday.

Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches.