Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Duo Heads to ITA Masters Championship in Georgia

Clarksville, TN – Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov of Austin Peay State University’s women’s tennis team are set to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Conference Masters Championship, November 7th-10th, in Rome, Georgia.

Torrealba and Baranov will face Kansas State’s Veronika Kulhava and Tereza Polakova in the main draw of women’s open doubles, which begins Thursday at 4:30pm CT.

If the pair wins their match, they will move on to the round of 16, with times to be announced later.

In the fall season, Torrealba and Baranov are 7-1 in doubles matches as a pair.

For updates on the tournament, check back at LetsGoPeay.com.