58.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department closes Heatherwood Trace for water service line...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Heatherwood Trace for water service line replacement

Traffic Detour; Meadowgate Lane and Cedar Grove Court

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Heatherwood Trace from Meadowgate Lane to Cedar Grover Court for water service line replacement.

Traffic will be detoured to Meadowgate Lane and Cedar Grove Court during the work.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water service line replacement is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 12:00am on Thursday, November 7th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Poston Street, Main Street water outage for water valve maintenance
Next article
Austin Peay State University Athletics Unveils Fan Events for Military Appreciation Day Game
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information