Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Congratulates New, Returning Council Members Following Tuesday’s Election

Clarksville, TN – After the Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, Clarksville City Council elections, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts formally welcomes some newly-elected individuals to the council, as well as some returning members.

New to the council after being sworn into office early in 2025 will be:

Ward 3: Carlos Peters

Ward 8: Jerry Haywood, and

Ward 9: Jimmy Brown

Additionally, a familiar name from past council service returns in Ward 4 Tim Chandler.

Two council members who had previously been appointed to fulfill unexpired council terms were elected by voters on Tuesday.

They are:

Ward 5: Ambar Marquis

Ward 12: Keri Lovato

“The newly-elected members bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the city council,” said Mayor Pitts. “We look forward to working with them, along with the returning members who have served well.”

These newly-elected council members will take the oath of office at the beginning of City Council regular session on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025.