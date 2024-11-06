Mark Green: Update From Washington for November 7th, 2024

Washington, D.C. – Tennessee’s 7th District is unique, diverse, and an incredibly special place. It is a privilege to represent the great state of Tennessee in Washington.

It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve TN-07 for another two years and I look forward to serving as its voice in Washington for the 119th Congress.

An Update from Washington

I led a bipartisan coalition to Asheville, North Carolina. We saw the communities devastated by Hurricane Helene and received briefings on the response and recovery operations of FEMA, as well as federal, state, and local partners. We must work to ensure these communities get all the help and resources they need. You can learn more about our visit here.

The Task Force on the Assassination Attempt of Donald J. Trump released its preliminary report with information obtained during the first phase of the Task Force’s investigation. You can read the full report here.

I joined Rep. Garbarino and Rep. Lee in writing a letter to CISA and the FBI on recent CCP-affiliated cyber intrusions. We are extremely concerned about what Salt Typhoon’s intrusion may imply about the state of America’s cyber resiliency. You can read our letter here.

I joined my colleague Rep. John Rose in a letter urging funds be appropriated to help Tennessean farmers in need following the devastation of Hurricane Helene. We must support the industry that fuels, feeds, and clothes our country. You can read our letter here.

A Legislative Update

I’m proud to join Rep. Burgess Owens in introducing the VALID Act. Our bill shuts down the Biden-Harris admin’s CBP One app loophole and prohibits illegal immigrants from boarding flights without a proper I.D.

The Homeland Security Committee

We have no idea how many criminals or potential terrorists have been among the roughly 2 million known gotaways on Biden and Harris’ watch. You can read more in my op-ed with Real Clear Politics here.

The public and private sectors can work together to defend against growing threats to the healthcare sector as cyber hygiene increasingly impacts patient care. You can read my op-ed with CyberScoop here.

