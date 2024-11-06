Santa arrives at Governor’s Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for holiday cheer as Santa Claus arrives at Governor’s Square Mall this Saturday! Families are invited to bring their little ones to meet Santa, who will be set up in a beautiful holiday-themed home located in Center Court. Kids can sit with Santa, tell him everything they want for Christmas, and experience the magic of the season up close.

The event is designed to create special memories, with photos capturing these cherished moments. Professional photos are available on-site, with options to capture both individual and family pictures with Santa. Please remember that personal cameras and cell phone photos aren’t allowed, so the mall’s team can ensure every family enjoys a festive, professional-quality experience.

Santa will be available through Christmas Eve, Monday through Saturday from 11:00am to 7:00pm, and on Sundays from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

Santa will be available throughout the holiday season for all the Christmas wishes, festive photos, and magical memories families can make. Governor’s Square Mall encourages everyone to visit soon for a chance to kick off the holiday season with Santa Claus himself!

