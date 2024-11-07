APSU Volleyball Takes on North Alabama, Central Arkansas in Road Games

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hits the road to play North Alabama and Central Arkansas on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The Governors are coming off a 3-0 loss to Lipscomb on November 5th at Allen Arena. Anna Rita had seven kills and three blocks, and Maggie Duyos had ten assists.

North Alabama is coming off a 3-1 loss to North Florida on November 3rd, despite Jasmine Brooks’ 21 kills. Central Arkansas most recently defeated Jacksonville, 3-1, in Conway.

Austin Peay State University is 1-3 all-time against North Alabama and 2-3 all-time against Central Arkansas.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads Austin Peay State University with 90.0 blocks. Her 158 kills rank third.

Sarah Carnathan’s 218 kills pace the Governors, and her 45.0 blocks are fourth.

Kayleigh Ryan is first on the team with 379 assists and 30 aces. Her 133 digs are third.

Tayler Baron leads with 435 digs. Her 111 assists are third.

Maggie Duyos is second with 167 digs and 353 assists.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson on October 14th.



Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.



Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Inside The Series

North Alabama

Series Record: UNA leads, 3-1

Current Streak: Lions W3

Last Meeting: 3-2 Lions win, October 12th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Central Arkansas

Series Record: Sugar Bears lead, 3-2

Current Streak: UCA W1

Last Meeting: 3-0 Sugar Bears win, October 11th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team concludes the regular season with a November 16th 1:00pm game against Queens in Charlotte.