APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Vanderbilt Commodores in First Road Game of the Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season for a Friday 6:30pm game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium

The Governors are coming off a 64-52 loss to Bethel, on November 4th, at F&M Bank Arena. La’Nya Foster paced the APSU Govs with 14 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. Briana Rivera made three baskets from beyond the arc, making up her nine points.

Six players made their APSU debut in Monday’s game, with Sa’Mya Wyatt and Nariyah Simmons starting for the Govs for the first time.

Vanderbilt most recently defeated fellow Atlantic Sun Conference member Lipscomb, 102-50, on November 4th at Memorial Gymnasium. Khamil Pierre led with 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Mikayla Blakes scored 23 points.

The Commodores are currently receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

This will be the 21st meeting between the Governors and the Commodores, with the last being a 70-61 Governor loss on November 17th, 2022.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fourth season as a head coach and fourth year with the Austin Peay State University Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nelson extended her starting streak to 62 consecutive games.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

The APSU Gov’s schedule consists of four first-time opponents in Manhattan, Florida Atlantic, High Point, and the ASUN’s newest member, West Georgia.

The Governors were picked fifth and sixth in the preseason coaches and media poll, respectively.

La’Nya Foster is the Governor’s returning rebound leader with 177 boards in 33 games.

Anala Nelson is the returning assist leader with 136 in 33 games, which ranks second in the ASUN conference and 89th in Division I. Her 4.1 assists per game rank third in the ASUN and 97th in division I.

Nelson’s 43 steals paced the APSU Govs last season.

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

Won their season opener 102-50 against Lipscomb on November 4th.

Head Coach Shea Ralph is in her fourth season leading the program and is 52-48 in her time at Vanderbilt.

The Commodores’ 2023-24 season ended with an 80-63 loss to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 22nd.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team continues their road game stretch with a November 15th, 6:00pm game at Indiana State.