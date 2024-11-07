Austin Peay State University STEM Inspires Nontraditional Students to Pursue Academic Dreams

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strives to provide a unique and supportive environment for nontraditional students.

Balancing academic aspirations with personal commitments, they bring a rich diversity to the Austin Peay State University experience.

For National Non-Traditional Student Week, we spoke with a trio of APSU Govs about their experiences at Austin Peay State University, seeking to learn more about their paths and find encouragement for potential nontraditional students considering a return to higher education.

Diverse Paths Converge in STEM

The journey to higher education is as diverse as the students. Samantha Ramirez, a senior in medical laboratory science, exemplifies the grit and determination of nontraditional students. Raised by her grandparents with advanced degrees, Ramirez envisioned furthering her education.

After earning her General Educational Development (GED) certificate, a test that provides a high school equivalency diploma, and prioritizing her family for a few years, she returned to school in 2022. On track to graduate in May 2025, her story underscores how life experiences can propel academic success.

Peggy Lewis’ journey is equally compelling. Lewis sought stability and specialization as she transitioned through various industries, including customer service and automotive.

“I was a hard-headed young person,” she explained. “I used to hear from customers that they had received a degree and never used it and had all this debt, and I just thought I was being smarter.”

“But after 10 years in industry, I realized there was always a roadblock, where I would reach a certain level and couldn’t go further without a bachelor’s degree. My lack of specialization and skills were preventing me from getting where I wanted to be,” she stated.

Supportive Faculty and Resources Make a Difference

Supportive faculty are pivotal in the success stories of nontraditional students. Ramirez praised the guidance of professors like Drs. Don Dailey and Manisha Gupte for their personalized support and encouragement.

“Just sitting down in Dr. Gupte’s office and having her explain things step by step has been so helpful,” Ramirez recounted, emphasizing the value of faculty who go beyond traditional roles for students who are unsure how to navigate higher education after being a few years removed from high school.

Lewis acknowledged the pivotal role faculty played in her success, singling out professors such as Drs. John Nicholson and Saied Samadidana for their dedication and practical advice. “It’s not even about helping me as a non-traditional student, they’ve been amazing at helping me go from zero technical experience to where I am now,” Lewis said.

Balancing Life, Work and Learning

Balancing education with personal and professional responsibilities is a constant challenge. Colleen White, an Army veteran and mother, is now an instructor in the APSU College of STEM and is one of those supportive professors for the next generation of nontraditional College of STEM students. Her story demonstrates this intricate balance. After serving in the military, White returned to pursue biology degrees. Reflecting on her time as a student and instructor, she emphasized the support she received, both academically and personally.

Time management is essential for these students. White remembers coming to campus every day at the same time, even if she had no classes, just to maintain routine and do her work, because home was focused on family. Lewis incorporated study time into her family”s evening routine. “My kids and I have homework and assignments due, and we discuss that around the dinner table,” she explaineded, highlighting the integration of education into family life.

White demurred when asked about missing the “traditional” student experience, stating her experience transcended that of the typical student.

“The research I got to do and the level of interaction with professors and fellow students was so much more than I could have expected,” she said. “We were going into the field at Land Between the Lakes and checking traps before classes every other day at 6 in the morning. It enriched my relationships with faculty and staff.”

Overcoming Challenges and Celebrating Triumphs

The journey back to education is not without its hurdles. Ramirez faced the daunting task of catching up on foundational topics like biology and chemistry, which she missed after dropping out of high school and attaining her GED. However, her commitment has paid off, resulting in a GPA of 3.47.

“I kept hearing, ‘Oh, you should have had four years of experience with this in high school’ and I’m just going ‘oh my word, this is wild,’” she said. “I try to treat school like my job, so I’m here from 9-5 like I would be at any other job. Even five years ago, I don’t know if I could have managed the load like that.”



As a mother of two, Lewis has integrated the work into everyday life around her house.



“It’s just normal around our house,” she said. “I’ve been able to break it down for both my kids, and they understand what I’m working on and what I’m studying; one of them is really interested in coding, so I’ve taught him some little Scratch games.”

The Strength of a Supportive Community

We asked each of the trio for a piece of advice for potential non-traditional students, and they were only too happy to provide it.

Lewis: “Absolutely do it. If you think you don’t have the time, you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve, even if it’s one class at a time. It is absolutely worth it just to broaden your mind and become more intelligent and feel more empowered.”

Ramirez: “Get good study habits. They make all the difference in the world.”

White: “They have more skills to succeed than they might think, because they’ve experienced life. They had to pay bills on time and coordinate responsibilities with kids or jobs… they have more strengths than they realize to be successful.”

The experiences of nontraditional students highlight the importance of community within the College of STEM and that there is no single “collegiate experience.” While some, like Ramirez, can fully immerse themselves in campus life, others, like White and Lewis, skillfully juggle academic commitments with family and work. Despite their varied paths, these students share a common goal: to succeed in attaining their degrees, pursuing their career goals and contributing to their communities.

“It’s important for me to bring awareness for my major, but I also want to prove to myself and show my kids that education is important and the time sacrifice is worth it,” Ramirez said.

The nontraditional student experience in the APSU College of STEM showcases resilience, community support, and the transformative power of education. These students’ stories inspire others to consider a return to academia, proving that success is achievable with determination and support.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences, and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine, and government.