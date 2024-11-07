Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Crossland Avenue area wide water outage, road closure for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is replacing a water valve that will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

Roads affected are Crossland Avenue (Pageant Lane to Gracey Avenue), Talley Drive (Crossland Avenue to Conroy Avenue), Richardson Street (Woodard Street to Crossland Avenue), Central Avenue (Stafford Street to Gracey Avenue) and Gracey Avenue (Stafford Street to Gracey Avenue).

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The following streets and roads will be closed during the work: Crossland Avenue (Pageant Lane to Central Avenue), Richardson Street (Woodard Street to Crossland Avenue), and Tally Drive (Crossland Avenue to Baker Street)

Traffic will be detoured to Pageant Lane, Central Avenue, Woodard Street, and Conroy Avenue. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment, and follow directional signs when approaching the work zone.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, November 8th.

