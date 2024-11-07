Montgomery County Veterans Coalition Hosts Impactful United for Veterans Dinner

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Coalition (MCVC) recently held its annual United for Veterans Dinner, an evening of fundraising with guest speakers, a live and silent auction, a display of artwork by Veterans, and more.

This year’s featured Speaker was MG (Ret.) Tommy H. Baker, who is currently the Commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Veteran Services. Nicoletta’s Catering prepared and served the meals to more than 150 supporters. It was announced that MCVC will soon launch its own online magazine, Montgomery County Salute & Style, a place where incredible stories of our local Veteran community will be highlighted.

Organizers said, “The Dinner serves as a vital fundraising event for MCVC, enabling us to continue our mission of providing essential services and support to local veterans and their families. As we commemorate our 10-year milestone, we are dedicated to making this year’s dinner our most impactful yet.”

Photo Gallery