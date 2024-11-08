APSU Govs United: Embracing Our Differences and Building Community

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted its fourth annual Unity Walk, Sunday, with over 450 student-athletes, coaches, and athletics staff gathered to demonstrate the University’s deep commitment to inclusivity.

This event is a symbolic reflection of APSU’s ongoing efforts to foster a diverse and welcoming community, aligned with the University’s mission and Strategic Plan Pillar 2 Goal 1 – cultivating a sense of belonging by creating dynamic programs and events that celebrate diversity and unite all Governors.

This year, APSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) enhanced the Unity Walk experience by adding an educational component. SAAC hosted a panel discussion featuring international student-athletes (ISA), focusing on their unique experiences and the challenges they face in adapting to life in the United States.

The ISA Panel and Unity Walk not only highlighted these student-athletes stories but also offered an opportunity for the entire APSU community to engage in meaningful dialogue about empathy, understanding, and unity.

The ISA Panel included the following Austin Peay student-athletes:

Glen Arnet, Men’s Tennis (Meggen, Switzerland)

Jeanine Brandsma, Women’s Basketball (Eguzon Chantome, France)

Busiwa Asinga, Women’s Track and Field (Lusaka, Zambia)

Sota Minami, Men’s Tennis (Aichi, Japan)

The panelists shared insights on their personal journeys, discussing the challenges of adjusting to a new culture, the rewards of overcoming adversity, and the ways in which APSU Athletics has supported their transitions. Following the discussion, the Unity Walk symbolized APSU’s collective commitment to inclusivity, reinforcing the message that we are stronger together.

#NCAAInclusion Campaign: Fostering Belonging in College Athletics

Austin Peay State University Athletics also participated in the NCAA Inclusion social media campaign, October 15th-17th. Launched in 2018 in partnership with the Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee and National Student-Athlete Advisory Committees, this campaign aims to spark conversations about inclusion and belonging within intercollegiate athletics. The 2024 campaign featured three themed days:

Day 1 (October 15th) – “Who Am I?”

Participants shared reflections on their identities and how those identities shape their experiences. Isaac Haney, men’s basketball SAAC representative and a member of the Ellis Initiative Subcommittee, kicked off the campaign with a video highlighting the question, “Who Am I?” The video captured stories from student-athletes, showing that they’re “more than PEAYPLE” – they are siblings, musicians, comedians, parents, and more.

At APSU, we celebrate the whole person, valuing each unique identity and the depth every individual brings to our community beyond their roles on the field or court.

Day 2 (October 16th) – “Leveling the Playing Field”

This day focused on the importance of creating equitable opportunities for all student-athletes. Three APSU student-athletes shared their personal experiences on how the University’s athletic programs have supported their diverse identities and helped them overcome challenges.

Jesse Johnson III, a senior on the football team and a first-generation student-athlete, shared how APSU Athletics provided essential support during his transition to college life. “APSU has given me full support, not just on the field, but in every aspect of my life,” said Johnson. “There is a big family vibe here, and I know I have people to rely on.”

Jeanine Brandsma, a junior on the women’s basketball team from France, reflected on the community-building efforts that help international student-athletes feel at home. “The events organized for international students have made me feel welcomed and supported, even though I’m far from home,” said Brandsma. “The support from my coaches and the athletic department has been invaluable.”



Hansel Enmanuel, a junior on the men’s basketball team with a physical disability, shared how APSU Athletics has ensured he has the accommodations he needs to succeed, including academic support and translation services. “Austin Peay has made sure I have everything I need to succeed, both on and off the court,” said Enmanuel.

Day 3 (October 17th) – “One Step Forward”

The campaign’s final day encouraged participants to take actionable steps to advance inclusion within their communities. Niesha Campbell, APSU’s Deputy Athletic Director, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Woman Administrator, spoke about the department’s ongoing initiatives to create an inclusive environment where every student-athlete feels valued.

“We are committed to fostering an atmosphere of belonging and inclusivity,” said Campbell. “We will continue to take intentional steps to ensure all student-athletes feel supported and empowered.”

The Unity Walk and #NCAAInclusion campaign are just two examples of Austin Peay Athletics’ dedication to advancing inclusion within the athletic department and beyond. As we continue to build a vibrant community where differences are celebrated, Austin Peay strives to ensure every student-athlete feels at home, valued, and ready to succeed.