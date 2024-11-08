Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 8th – 11th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a range of weather conditions, starting with mostly clear skies on Friday and ending with a mix of rain, thunderstorms, and clearing skies as we approach Veterans Day.

Temperatures will remain fairly mild, with highs near the upper 60s and lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

There will be mostly sunny skies with a high near 69 degrees on Friday as gentle north-northeast winds blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night will remain partly cloudy, with a low of around 48 degrees. There’s a slight 20% chance of showers after 5:00am, and winds will shift slightly to the east-northeast at around 5 mph.

Saturday’s forecast includes a 60% chance of showers beginning in the afternoon, with skies becoming mostly cloudy and a high near 69 degrees. Winds will remain calm, coming from the east-southeast at around 5 mph.

The chance of rain will increase significantly Saturday night, with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm. Expect a low around 59 degrees, with stronger south-southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and gusts reaching up to 20 mph. The likelihood of precipitation is high at 100%.

Sunday will bring more showers and thunderstorms, with a high temperature near 69 degrees. South winds will continue at 5 to 15 mph, and gusts could again reach up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 90%.

By Sunday night, the chance of rain will decrease to 40%, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, followed by partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 49 degrees as winds turn calm.

Looking ahead to Veterans Day, conditions will clear up significantly, offering sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees, with calm northwest winds picking up slightly by the afternoon.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees as calm conditions return, marking the start of a pleasant stretch in the forecast.