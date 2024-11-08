Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs Issues Reminder of National VSAFE Website to Protect Veterans from Scams

Nashville, TN – As Veterans Day approaches, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office wants to ensure that Volunteer State veterans are aware of VSAFE.gov and 1.833.38V.SAFE (1.833.388.7233). VSAFE is a one-stop shop that informs the military community of typical fraud schemes, offers tools to protect themselves, and provides an outlet for reporting and recovery.

The website and call center combine resources from multiple federal agencies to ensure that there is no “wrong door” approach for veterans, service members, and their families to report and combat fraud.

“Tennessee’s military community deserves all the support we can give them, including when it comes to protecting their personal and financial information from bad actors,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “VSAFE gives veterans and military families the tools they need to protect themselves without the hassle of dealing with multiple federal agencies—ensuring streamlined effectiveness in resolving data breaches and reporting fraudulent activity.”

Essential resources of the VSAFE initiative include the following: